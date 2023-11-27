MI reclaim Hardik Pandya, trade out Cameron Green: Squad analysis

By Parth Dhall 05:25 pm Nov 27, 2023

Mumbai Indians have traded in Hardik Pandya

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) completed arguably the biggest trade of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after reclaiming all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya returned to his former franchise after leaving Gujarat Titans, who won IPL 2022 under him. Besides, MI also traded out Australian all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a hefty sum of Rs. 17.5 crore. Here is the complete analysis.

MI release 11 players ahead of IPL 2024

Here are the players released by MI ahead of the 2024 IPL season: Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, and Sandeep Warrier. Players traded in by MI: Hardik Pandya and Romario Shepherd. Players traded out by MI: Cameron Green.

Players retained, remaining purse and slots

Players retained by MI: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, and Jason Behrendorff. The Rohit-led franchise has a remaining purse of Rs. 17.75 crore for the impending IPL auction. Slots available: 8 (4 overseas).

Pandya heads back to MI

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pandya is set to return to MI. However, the Titans named him in their official list of retained players on November 26. A day later, the IPL website confirmed that Pandya has moved to his former franchise. Although the retention list of all 10 teams is confirmed, the trading window is open till December 12.

Whopping fees of Pandya and Green

GT picked Pandya for a whooping sum of Rs. 15 crore ahead of the 2022 IPL season. Hence, he has been traded to MI for the same price. On the other hand, Green was bought for a hefty sum of Rs. 17.5 crore by MI in the 2023 auction. RCB have dished out the same out to get his services.

A look at the highlights

MI bought England pacer Archer for Rs. 8 crore ahead of the 2022 season. Although perpetual injuries kept the seamer on the sidelines, MI kept faith in him. MI have finally parted ways with Archer after he took just two wickets from five matches in IPL 2023. While they have retained young Arjun Tendulkar, Romario Shepherd has been traded in from Lucknow Super Giants.

What next for MI?

MI will enter the 2024 IPL auction with just Rs. 17.75 crore in the bank. Since the five-time winners have retained their core in batting, they might target bowlers in the impending auction. The departure of Archer, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, and Chris Jordan could trigger this move. Overall, their squad looks balanced at the moment.