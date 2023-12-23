Kylian Mbappe joins Harry Kane with this unique record: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 03:58 am Dec 23, 202303:58 am

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Metz on matchday 17 of the Ligue 1 2023-24 season. PSG ended the 2023 calendar year with a solid win as they start 2024 with the Trophee des Champions and the French Cup before Ligue 1 returns on January 15. Mbappe clocked a unique record with his double against Metz. Here's more.

Second player in Europe's top leagues with this record

Mbappe owns 18 goals in the Ligue 1 2023-24 (16 games). He is the leading scorer this season. Mbappe also has two assists, taking his goals involvement tally to 20. He is the only player in Ligue 1 this season with 20-plus goals involvement. In Europe's top 5 leagues this season, only Bayern Munich's Harry Kane has more goals involvement (26 in Bundesliga).

20-plus goals involvement in seven successive seasons at PSG

Mbappe has clocked 20-plus goals involvement in the Ligue 1 in every season he has been at PSG. In 2022-23, he managed 34 goals involvement (G29 A5). In 2021-22, he had 46 goals involvement (G29 A17). In 2020-21, he managed 27 goals (A7). In 2019-20, he had 18 goals (A5). In 2018-19, he smashed 33 goals (A7).In 2017-18, he had 13 goals (A8).

Decoding Mbappe's career stats at PSG

Mbappe has scored 21 goals in 22 games across competitions this season. Overall, he has raced to 233 goals in 282 appearances for the club. He also has a total of 81 assists for the club. In Ligue 1, he has 166 goals for PSG.

PSG top the Ligue 1 standings

PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 40 points from 17 games. Luis Enrique's men have a five-point lead over Lens (35). PSG have scored a league-high 42 goals, besides conceding 14.