Carabao Cup 2023-24: Decoding the four semi-finalists

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Carabao Cup 2023-24: Decoding the four semi-finalists

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:46 pm Dec 22, 202302:46 pm

Liverpool defeated West Ham 5-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Chelsea, and Fulham have reached the semi-finals of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup. The Reds have won the Carabao Cup a record nine times. Chelsea aren't far behind with five titles to their name while Middlesbrough have won it once back in 2004. Lastly, Fulham have never won the title and this is also their maiden semi-final appearance in the competition. Here's more.

2/7

Record winners Liverpool hammered West Ham in the quarter-finals

Liverpool thumped West Ham 5-1 in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup to progress to the last four of the competition. The Reds kick-started their Carabao Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Leicester City in the third round. Liverpool edged past Bournemouth 2-1 in the round of 16. Jurgen Klopp's men have scored 10 goals but haven't kept a clean sheet this season.

3/7

Chelsea's triumph over Newcastle United on penalties

Chelsea registered a fantastic comeback to beat Newcastle United in the quarter-finals. Mykhailo Mudryk's late goal helped Chelsea remain alive in the competition before they won 4-2 on penalties. The five-time champions kick-started their Carabao Cup campaign this season with a 1-0 win over Brighton followed by a 2-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers in the round of 16.

4/7

Middlesbrough's spirited journey to the semi-final

Middlesbrough began with a thrilling 3-2 win over Huddersfield Town in the first round of the competition. They then defeated Bolton in the next round before sailing past Bradford City 2-0. Middlesbrough left it late in another 3-2 victory over Exeter City in the round of 16 before hammering Port Vale 3-0 in the quarter-finals. They won the trophy only time in 2004.

5/7

Fulham's best-ever Carabao Cup campaign

Fulham started their journey with a 2-1 win over Norwich City. They got the better of Ipswich Town in the round of 16 followed by an intense 7-6 win over Everton on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Fulham will want to be resolute and showcase potential in the last four of the competition.

6/7

A look at the key players for these teams

Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers is the highest goal-scorer in the competition with four goals. He also owns two assists. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has netted three times for Liverpool. Middlesbrough midfielder Daniel Barlaser jointly leads the assists chart with three. Trent Alexander-Arnold also owns three assists for Liverpool. Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Chelsea's Cole Palmer have also registered two assists each.

7/7

A look at the semi-final schedule

Chelsea will face Middlesbrough while Liverpool will lock horns against Fulham in the semi-finals of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup. The first leg will be played on January 10 and 11 while the second leg is scheduled on January 24 and 25, 2024. Middlesbrough will host Chelsea in the first leg while Fulham will travel to Anfield for the first clash as per the draw.