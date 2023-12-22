WTest, Smriti Mandhana hammers 74 versus Australia: Key stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

WTest, Smriti Mandhana hammers 74 versus Australia: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:24 pm Dec 22, 202312:24 pm

Smriti Mandhana missed out on a deserving century in the women's one-off Test match between India and Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana missed out on a deserving century in the women's one-off Test match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Resuming her innings on 43 on Day 2, Mandhana was faring well, reaching the 70-run mark (74). However, a run out ended her stay with India being reduced to 147/3. Mandhana was part of two fifty-plus stands before being dismissed.

2/4

Vital partnerships stitched by Mandhana

On Day 1, Mandhana and fellow opener Shafali Verma added 90 runs for the opening wicket. It was the second-highest opening partnership for India Women in a home Test. India ended Day 1 on 98/1 as Mandhana and Sneh Rana added a further 42 runs, sharing a half-century stand. Rana was dismissed when the score read 140/2 and shortly thereafter Mandhana walked back.

3/4

An untimely run out does Mandhana in

Mandhana scored 74 from 106 deliveries, slamming 12 fours. Mandhana ran herself out. She had to respond for a single but then hesitated a bit before refusing to put the dive at the last moment. Mandhana played with a lot of class before that.

4/4

3rd fifty from Mandhana's blade

Playing her sixth match in the longest format for India, Mandhana has now raced to 442 runs at 44.20. She registered her third fifty, besides also owning a century. Across three innings versus the Aussie Women, Mandhana owns 232 runs at a whopping 77.33. She slammed her second fifty-plus score versus AUSW. Mandhana also registered her maiden half-century on home soil.