IPL 2024 auction: Uncapped players who earned big

By Parth Dhall 09:30 pm Dec 19, 202309:30 pm

Sameer Rizvi starred for Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, is done and dusted. It turned out to be a historic event, with quite a few expensive signings making headlines. Both Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins touched the Rs. 20-crore mark. Among the uncapped players, Sameer Rizvi bagged a contract worth Rs. 8.40 crore. Here are the most expensive uncapped players (2024).

Rizvi sold to CSK for Rs. 8.40 crore

Uttar Pradesh's Sameer Rizvi was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 8.40 crore. Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals were also in the battle. Rizvi has played 11 T20s and scored 295 runs at 49.16. His strike rate reads a decent 134.70. He starred for Kanpur Superstars in the UP T20 League, smashing 455 runs at a strike rate of 189.

Kumar Kushagra goes to DC for Rs. 7.20 crore

The auction saw DC spend a chunk of money to rope in Jharkhand's Kumar Kushagra for Rs. 7.20 crore. He entered with a base price of Rs. 20 lakh. Kushagra, a potent middle-order batter, has become Jharkhand's first-choice wicket-keeper, with Ishan Kishan representing India. The 19-year-old has featured in 11 T20 matches to date, scoring 140 runs at 15.55. His strike rate reads 117.64.

GT buy the dashing Shahrukh Khan

GT bought uncapped Indian batter Shahrukh Khan for a whopping Rs. 7.40 crore. The big hitter was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the 2024 auction. In the IPL 2022 auction, PBKS bought Shahrukh for Rs. 9 crore. It remains the joint third-highest bid for an uncapped player. In 83 T20 matches to date, Shahrukh has scored 928 runs at 18.93.

Shubham Dubey bags a Rs. 5.80 crore deal with RR

Rajasthan Royals bought uncapped batter Shubham Dubey for Rs. 5.80 crore. It was his maiden deal in the IPL. Dubey, a left-handed middle-order batter, plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. He was at his best in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Across seven games, the southpaw clobbered 221 runs at an average of 73.66. Moreover, his strike rate read 187.28.

GT pick Sushant Mishra for Rs. 2.20 crore

Left-arm pacer Sushant Mishra cracked the coveted IPL deal, with GT buying him for Rs. 2.20 crore. Sushant is still new to the T20 setup, having played just four matches. Recently, the Jharkhand pacer Sushant featured in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sushant owns seven scalps in T20 cricket, a tally that includes a four-fer. He averages 21.42 in the format.

Jharkhand's Robin Minz joins GT for Rs. 3.60 crore

GT signed youngster Robin Minz for a hefty price of Rs. 3.60 crore. The 21-year-old wicket-keeper batter from Jharkhand was on GT's radar. They faced a fierce bidding war from Mumbai Indians, who called him for training ahead of the IPL auction. Minz impressed the scouts with his hitting ability. He hasn't yet represented Jharkhand at the national level.