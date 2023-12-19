IPL 2024: RR buy Rovman Powell for Rs. 7.4 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi

Powell owns over 3,000 T20 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Rovman Powell, the T20I skipper of West Indies, will play for Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise fetched his services for Rs. 7.4 crore in the 2024 IPL auction. Powell is known for his big-hitting in the end overs. He hence would like to ace the finisher's role in the upcoming season. Here are his stats.

17 outings in IPL

Powell made his IPL debut in 2022 for Delhi Capitals. He spent two seasons with the franchise before getting released this year. The 30-year-old has so far played 17 games in the competition, returning with 257 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.02. The tally includes a solitary fifty as well. He would be determined to enhance his numbers in the 2024 season.

Over 3,300 runs in T20 cricket

Coming to his overall stats in T20 cricket, Powell has returned with 3,369 across 184 games at an average and strike rate of 25.33 and 139.50, respectively. The tally includes 14 fifties and a solitary ton. 1,202 of his runs have come in 66 T20Is at a strike rate of 143.26. He also owns 26 T20 wickets with his medium-pace bowling.