Key aspects and analysis ahead of IPL 2024 auction

1/12

Sports 4 min read

Key aspects and analysis ahead of IPL 2024 auction

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:16 am Dec 19, 202309:16 am

333 players will go under the hammer (SourceL X/@IPL)

The player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on December 19. Several big guns will go under the hammer and many are expected to fetch lucrative deals. As all teams boast a purse of Rs. 100 crore, the record for the most expensive buy in IPL history can be broken. Here are the key aspects to watch out for.

2/12

Venue, time, and broadcast details

The Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai will host the flagship event. As mentioned, this will be the first time the IPL auction will be held outside India. The auction is scheduled for December 19 and the live coverage will start from 1:00pm IST onward. Star Sports will broadcast the IPl 2024 Auction on television while fans can live-stream the event on the Jio Cinema app/website.

3/12

How many players registered for the IPL 2024 Auction?

A total of 333 players have been registered in the IPL 2024 Auction. The total list includes 214 Indian players while 119 overseas cricketers have been registered to go under the hammer. There are a total of 116 capped players. There are 215 uncapped players and two are from associate nations. A total of 77 slots are available including 30 slots for overseas players.

4/12

A look at the purses remaining for IPL teams

Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse ahead of the IPL 2024 auction with Rs. 38.15 crore. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have a purse of Rs. 13.15 crore. Purses of other teams: CSK (Rs. 31.4 crore), DC (Rs. 28.95 crore), KKR (Rs. 32.70 crore), MI (Rs. 17.75 crore), PBKS (Rs. 29.10 crore), SRH (Rs. 34 crore), RCB (Rs. 23.25), and RR (Rs. 14.5 crore).

5/12

CSK, RCB will hunt for pacers

Having released many of their pacers, CSK might go after the likes of Gerald Coetzee or Josh Hazlewood. They may also fancy someone like Daryl Mitchell to provide more options in the middle, replacing Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu. RCB seek an overhaul in their pace-bowling department. They might look to reacquire the services of Mitchell Starc.

6/12

MI, KKR will also go for foreign pacers

KKR have freed up their purse by releasing several of their key pacers. As their batting line-up is studded with local stars, they can go after multiple foreign pacers. Meanwhile, Phil Salt and Bhanuka Rajapaksa can be their targets for the wicket-keeping department. Meanwhile, MI's squad looks balanced following the Hardik Pandya deal. Overseas pace-bowling options would also be their prime target.

7/12

RR seek all-rounders; SRH need local talents

RR boast quality in terms of pure batters and bowlers. However, the side needs genuine all-rounders to add balance in the line-up. They can target the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur. Meanwhile, SRH require Indian stars as their batting line-up is dominated by foreign names. KS Bharat and Shahrukh Khan could be their targets.

8/12

DC, PBKS would target finishers

Having released Shahrukh, PBKS need some potent finishers in their squad. They might go after the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Harry Brook. DC will look to spend wisely, given their purse. Their primary requirement will be to strengthen the lower-middle order. Like PBKS, they would also seek finishers. Shahrukh, Brook, Mitchell, and Bracwell can be their targets too.

9/12

Who do LSG and GT need?

Given LSG's purse, they will look for economical buys and may aim for a fast-bowling all-rounder to fill in the void left by Romario Shepherd and Daniel Sams. Someone like Pat Cummins can be ideal, but their budget will be a concern. Having traded Hardik out, GT need a quality all-rounder. With nearly Rs. 40 crore, they can plan a hefty deal or two.

10/12

Which stars can fetch over 10 crore? (1/2)

Australia's World Cup champions Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, and Mitchell Starc are all expected to fetch Rs. 10 crore or more. One of these can also be the costliest buy. NZ trio of Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, and Rachin Ravindra would also be in great demand. From South Africa, Gerald Coetzee is expected to earn big bucks.

11/12

Which stars can fetch over 10 crore? (2/2)

Among capped Indians, pacers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur would be in great demand as both can also contribute with their batting. Umesh Yadav's prowess with the new ball might earn him a lucrative deal. Harry Brook is all but likely to be the costliest buy among England players. SL's Wanindu Hasaranga and WI's Rovman Powell can also ignite bidding wars.

12/12

Uncapped players to watch out for

Young pacer Kartik Tyagi has shown great promise and many teams are likely to go after him. Teams needing explosive batters lower down the order can go behind Shahrukh Khan. N. Jagadeesan, who became a household with five consecutive centuries in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy, could be in demand. All-rounder Atit Sheth and batter Swastik Chikara can also entice franchises.