Decoding the best Grand Slam matches of 2023 (men's singles)

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:29 pm Dec 18, 202310:29 pm

Murray won a marathon clash over Berrettini in the Wimbledon first round (Photo credit: X/@atptour)

The year 2023 had some of the most enthralling clashes in the men's singles category in Grand Slams. The five-set clashes allow both players a lot of opportunities to return to the game even after a poor start. The ebbs and flows in different games make the matches a great experience for the spectators. Here we decode the best Grand Slam matches from 2023.

Zverev defeated Sinner in a thriller (US Open, Round 4)

Alexander Zverev proved a point by beating Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the fourth-round clash in the US Open. The German came out victorious after toiling for four hours and 41 minutes. Sinner struggled with cramps but still stretched it to five sets. Zverev upped the ante in the deciding set to edge past the Italian in a memorable clash.

Tsitsipas prevailed over Thiem in the Wimbledon opening round

Stefanos Tsitsipas was involved in a sensational first-round Wimbledon clash against Dominic Thiem. A match that stretched over two days was eventually won by the Greek 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(10-8). Tsitsipas trailed by a set overnight but came back on Day 2 in a proper seesaw battle. Thiem almost earned a break in the decider before Tsitsipas closed it out with grit.

Rublev outclassed Rune in a thriller (Australian Open, fourth round)

Andrey Rublev defeated Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(9) in the fourth round of the Australian Open. The Russian star battled multiple times from the brink of defeat in the deciding set, only to come back and win the epic clash. Rublev saved two match points in the final set tiebreaker to edge past Rune in a memorable match.

Murray reigned over Berrettini in the Australian Open first round

Andy Murray's famous win over Matteo Berrettini in the first round of the Australian Open gave people flashbacks of the Scot's classic marathon matches throughout his career. Murray defeated the Italian 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(6) in a four-hour 49-minute battle. Berrettini played some of his best tennis but missed his backhand on match point, allowing Murray to see out the classic encounter.

Alcaraz stunned Djokovic to win the 2023 Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz rose to the occasion to deny Novak Djokovic his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title. The Serb was also aiming to win the Calendar Slam, but the Spaniard had other ideas. He defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final, lifting his second major title. Both players were at their best, but Alcaraz showed slightly more character on the night.