IPL 2024: DC buy Harry Brook for Rs. 4 crore

1/4

Sports 2 min read

IPL 2024: DC buy Harry Brook for Rs. 4 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 01:44 pm Dec 19, 202301:44 pm

Brook has been roped in by the Delhi Capitals for Rs. 4 crore (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Delhi Capitals have purchased the services of England's Harry Brook for Rs. 4 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction on Tuesday in Dubai. After Rovman Powell went to Rajasthan Royals for a hefty sum, DC also showed their hand and got Brook despite RR also being interested in the versatile player. Brook will be a key figure in IPL 2024.

2/4

Brook was bought by SRH in IPL 2023

Notably, Brook represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. In 11 matches, he scored 190 runs at 21.11. He slammed a century as well. Notably, SRH shelled out Rs. 13.25 crore for Brook last season. They went on to pip RR in the end.

3/4

Brook floored WI in the 3rd T20I

Brook went berserk to help England beat West Indies in the third T20I. England needed 83 runs from the final five overs to win the contest. And they got home in style. Brook smashed a 7-ball 31*. He struck at a mammoth 442.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has recorded the highest strike rate in an inning by an Englishman in T20Is.

4/4

3,000 T20 runs for Brook

Brook now owns 531 runs in T20Is at 27.94. He carries a strike rate of 145.08 in T20Is. Overall in T20 cricket, Brook has raced past 3,000 runs. He owns 3,019 runs at 33.17. His strike rate reads 150.19.