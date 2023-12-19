IPL 2024: SRH pick Travis Head for Rs. 6.8 crore

By Gaurav Tripathi

Head last played an IPL match in 2017 (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian dasher Travis Head has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 6.8 crore in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Head ticks a lot of boxes as he is an explosive dasher, who can also roll his arm over effectively. The southpaw's ton in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup final has seen his stocks rise in recent times. Here is more.

10 matches for RCB

Head made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2016 and spent two seasons there before getting released. He played 10 matches for the franchise, scoring 205 runs at 29.29. He has not featured in the IPL since 2017 and would like to make an emphatic return. With his off-spin, Head also owns a couple of wickets in IPL.

Around 2,500 runs in T20 cricket

Head, who has done well in the Big Bash League (BBL), has featured in 107 T20 matches so far. He has clobbered 2,494 runs at an average and strike rate of 27.71 and 134.15, respectively. The tally includes 10 fifties and a solitary ton. 554 of his runs have come across 29 T20I games at 29.15.