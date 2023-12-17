Harry Brook attains this unique record for England in T20Is

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Harry Brook attains this unique record for England in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 04:22 am Dec 17, 202304:22 am

Harry Brook slammed a 7-ball 31* vs WI (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Harry Brook went berserk to help England beat West Indies in the third T20I in St George's, Grenada. England needed 83 runs from the final five overs to win the contest. And they got home in style, smashing 86 runs from 19 balls. England chased down a 223-run target (226/7) as Brook punished Andre Russell in the final over. We decode his stats.

2/6

Brook comes in and floors West Indies

England lost Liam Livingstone in the 18th over (17.5) with Philip Salt at the other end. Salt had just got to his hundred. Brook came in and smashed the first ball he faced from Jason Holder for a six. He kept strike for the 20th over before attacking Russell. He launched a four, two sixes, a brace, and another six in the 20th over.

3/6

What happened in the 20th over?

The first ball saw Russell miss his yorker as Brook clipped the ball for a four. He thumped a six over cover next before a full toss on the leg was accepted and hit for another maximum. The fourth ball which was a short one saw Brook score two runs. He dispatched the fifth ball for a six, slicing it over third man.

4/6

Brook breaks the record for the highest strike rate (England)

Brook dismantled the Windies with a 7-ball 31*. He struck at a mammoth 442.86. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has now scripted the highest strike rate in an innings by an Englishman in T20Is. He broke the record held by Moeen Ali, who smashed an 11-ball 39 versus South Africa in February 2020. Before Moeen, Jos Buttler struck at 320.00 in 2012 versus SA.

5/6

Second-highest strike rate overall (innings) in T20Is

Brook's strike rate of 442.86 is now the second-highest overall in men's T20Is in an innings. Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee holds the record (SR: 520.00). He slammed 52* from 10 balls versus Mongolia at the 2023 Asian Games.

6/6

3,000 T20 runs for Brook

Brook now owns 531 runs in T20Is at 27.94. He carries a strike rate of 145.08 in T20Is. Overall in T20 cricket, Brook has raced past 3,000 runs. He owns 3,019 runs at 33.17. His strike rate reads 150.19.