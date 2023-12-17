WI vs ENG: Jos Buttler slams his 21st T20I fifty

By Rajdeep Saha 03:56 am Dec 17, 202303:56 am

Jos Buttler hit his 76th fifty in the 20-over format (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England captain Jos Buttler hit a crucial half-century versus West Indies in the third T20I in St George's, Grenada. Buttler needed this knock of substance which came in a winning cause. He added 115 runs alongside centurion Philip Salt as England chased down a 223-run target. Earlier, the Windies rode on Nicholas Pooran's 82 to smash 222/6. Here we decode Buttler's stats.

A knock of substance

Buttler and Salt attacked the Windies bowlers from the beginning. The pair added 73 runs in the powerplay with Buttler slamming 33 from 17. In 10 overs, England managed 107/0 before Andre Russell broke Buttler's charge just after he got to a fifty from the previous ball with a four. Buttler was done by the short ball after a solid knock that had substance.

11th away T20I fifty for Buttler

Buttler hit five fours and two sixes. In 112 T20Is, Buttler has 2,861 runs at 34.89. He registered his 21st T20I fifty. In 14 matches versus WI, Buttler has raced to 299 runs at 29.90 (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 43 away T20Is (home of opposition), Buttler has 1,129 runs at 34.21 (50s: 11). He now owns 100 fours.

A look at his T20 stats

A global T20 star, Buttler has raced to 10,672 runs at 34.42. He smashed his 76th T20 fifty, besides also owning six tons. He has raced to 947 T20 fours and 457 sixes. Buttler has a strike rate of 144.62.