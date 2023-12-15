Adil Rashid: Decoding his stellar T20I stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Adil Rashid: Decoding his stellar T20I stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:20 am Dec 15, 202301:20 am

Rashid owns 102 T20I scalps (Photo credit:: X/@Englandcricket)

Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid was excellent in the second T20I versus West Indies in St George's, Grenada. Rashid took figures worth 2/11 from his four overs (ER: 2.80). Notably, he took a brace in the first T20I as well (2/25), besides racing to 100 wickets in the format. Rashid, who became England's first bowler to claim 100 T20I scalps, has been a solid performer.

2/5

Slowest to get the mark of 100 scalps

Rashid, who debuted in the format back in 2009, took 100 games to complete 100 T20I wickets. The 35-year-old has hence become the slowest bowler to get the mark. He displaced Pakistan's Shadab Khan in this regard, who took 87 games to complete a century of T20I wickets. Meanwhile, Rashid owns two four-wicket hauls in T20Is. Overall, he has 102 wickets at 25.58.

3/5

Rashid went on to join these names

Shadab (104), Shakib Al Hasan (140), Tim Southee (144), Rashid Khan (130), Ish Sodhi (124), Lasith Malinga (107), and Mustafizur Rahman (103) are the others in the 100-wicket club. With 96 wickets, Chris Jordan trails Rashid in the T20I wicket-taking chart among England bowlers.

4/5

Breaking down Rashid's wickets in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, 38 of Rashid's T20I wickets have come in 32 home games at an economy of over 7.5. The tally includes a four-fer. The leggie owns 45 wickets in away T20Is (home of the opposition) at an average of 27.91 (ER: 7.43). In neutral matches, the veteran owns 21 wickets in as many games at an economy of 6.81 (4W: 1).

5/5

26 wickets at 10.65 versus West Indies

In 15 matches versus West Indies, Rashid has 26 scalps at an average of 10.65. Notably, WI is the only side against whom Rashid has 20-plus scalps in his T20I career.