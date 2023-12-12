Who is England's uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir? Key details

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Who is England's uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir? Key details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:10 pm Dec 12, 202312:10 pm

Shoaib Bashir claimed 10 wickets in the 2023 County Championship (Photo credit: X/@SomersetCCC)

England spinner Shoaib Bashir has received his maiden international call-up for the five-match Test series against India, starting on January 25. Bashir, who represents Somerset in the domestic circuit, has impressed the England selectors during a camp held in UAE. The young off-spinner has emerged above many established English spinners to find a place in the 16-member squad for India Tests. Here's more.

2/8

Who is Shoaib Bashir?

Born on October 13, 2003, Bashir can be a very potent spinner in India's spin-friendly conditions. The young off-spinner started his career with Surrey at 17 and also featured for Berkshire Under-18s. Bashir then went on to play for Somerset and made his First-Class debut at the age of 19. He made his first impression against England legend Alastair Cook.

3/8

A look at Bashir's First-Class numbers

Bashir has featured in six First-Class Test matches while scalping 10 wickets at an average of 67. He is still in his early days in the longest format of the game. The 20-year-old is still new to limited-overs cricket. He has played seven List A matches, claiming three wickets. Meanwhile, the youngster has returned with four wickets from five T20s at 23.50.

4/8

Bashir scalped 10 wickets in the 2023 County Championship

The youngster returned with only 10 wickets during the 2023 County Championship from six matches. While he didn't pick a lot of wickets, his bowling impressed a lot of people, and his potential helped him make it to the England squad.

5/8

Four spinners in England's 16-member Test squad

Uncapped spinners Bashir and Tom Hartley have joined forces with experienced campaigner Jack Leach and young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed. Just like Bashir, Hartley has also impressed the selectors and found a spot ahead of other experienced spinners. Hartley took 19 wickets in the 2023 County Championship at 44.84. It is his bowling style that edged him ahead of other English spinners.

6/8

Rob Key's verdict on Bashir's selection

"You want to see how the ball comes out of their hand - you're going more to the art of selection, rather than the science of selection," England's Managing Director Rob Key told Cricket.com. "You back that environment that Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have created with all the other players, to get the best out of these people."

7/8

A look at England's 16-member Test squad for India series

England's 16-member Test squad versus India: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Joe Root, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wicket-keeper), Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, and Mark Wood.

8/8

Twitter Post