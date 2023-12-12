ISPL 2024: Akshay Kumar becomes owner of T10 team

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

ISPL 2024: Akshay Kumar becomes owner of T10 team

By Aikantik Bag 04:36 pm Dec 12, 202304:36 pm

Akshay Kumar becomes owner of Srinagar franchise in ISPL 2024

Ever since the concept of franchise sports came in India, there has been a crossover with Tinseltown. Many actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor have invested in lucrative sports tournaments. Now, Khiladi Akshay Kumar has hopped on the bandwagon by becoming the owner of the Srinagar franchise of the upcoming Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024. This groundbreaking tennis ball T10 cricket event is set to take place from March 2 to March 9, 2024.

2/3

Kumar's take on this new cricketing format

Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for joining the league, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of the ISPL and the Srinagar team. This tournament promises to be a game-changer in the world of cricket, and I am looking forward to being at the forefront of this unique sporting endeavor." ISPL Core Committee Member Ashish Shelar stated, "Having Akshay Kumar on board is a testament to the league's commitment to excellence."

3/3

Instagram Post