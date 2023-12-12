Rajinikanth turns 73: Kamal Haasan pens heartfelt note

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Rajinikanth turns 73: Kamal Haasan pens heartfelt note

By Aikantik Bag 03:19 pm Dec 12, 202303:19 pm

Rajinikanth turned 73 on Tuesday

Megastar Rajinikanth turned another year wiser on Tuesday and wishes are pouring in on social media. From colleagues to family members, many have penned heartfelt wishes for the Jailer actor. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan penned a sweet wish for his longtime friend on his 73rd birthday.

2/3

From where their friendship began

Haasan tweeted in Tamil which translates to, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever (sic)." Their bond began when director K Balachander cast them together in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, where Rajinikanth played an antagonist to Haasan. The two actors continued to share screen space in several films before pursuing individual careers.

3/3

Twitter Post