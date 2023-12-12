BTS: Jimin, Jungkook enlist, receive heartfelt send-off from J-Hope, Suga

BTS's last enlistment!

The emotional rollercoaster continued for BTS's ARMY as Jimin and Jungkook became the final two members to enlist for mandatory military service on Tuesday. Fellow members Suga and J-Hope were there to support them. Just a day before, the entire group reunited for heartwarming pictures as V and RM enlisted for national duty. Fans flooded social media with tearful wishes, marking the temporary departure of all seven members.

Last month, ARMYs experienced profound dismay when BigHit disclosed that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would soon enlist. The elder members, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga, are already in military service, indicating a hiatus in new music until the group reunites in 2025. This aligns with South Korea's mandatory military service for all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28, spanning 18 to 21 months.

Suga and J-Hope were present to cheer them on

Suga and J-Hope said their goodbyes to Jimin and Jungkook as they entered the military together. BTS's official social media handle shared photos from the enlistment ceremony, showing Jimin and Jungkook playfully touching each other's shaved heads and posing with their fellow group mates in casual clothes. Fans reacted emotionally, leaving comments like, "Come back safely my loves," and "We will wait for you BTS."

'We'll be waiting here': Fans have been showering love

On Monday, Jimin and Jungkook surprised fans with a last live session before their enlistment, revealing their shaved heads. Fans took to the internet to bid heartfelt goodbyes to the duo, sharing beautiful videos and pictures, expressing both eagerness for their return and a sense of bittersweet sentiment as all idols are now in service. A user tweeted, "Thank you Jimin and JK for the LIVE...take care of yourself and we will be waiting here."

Recent solo albums by Jimin and Jungkook

Before enlisting, Jimin and Jungkook each released solo albums, Face and GOLDEN. JK's debut album made a seismic impact in the K-pop realm, achieving a historic milestone as the first solo artist's album to exceed 2M sales on its release day. GOLDEN continued its triumph on Spotify, setting a new benchmark with a staggering 39.6M first-day streams. Jimin also achieved remarkable success by selling over 1M copies of Face in Korea within a record-breaking 24 hours.

