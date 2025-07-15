How to get Gemini AI Pro in India for free

Google has announced a special offer for students in India, giving them a free one-year subscription to its Gemini AI Pro plan. The initiative comes after a Google-Kantar report revealed that 75% of Indians are looking for online collaborators to help them grow and succeed. The report also found that 95% of Indian students already using Gemini feel more confident in their daily tasks.

AI capabilities Subscription includes Gemini 2.5 Pro The offer gives students over the age of 18 free access to Gemini's most advanced model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, for a year. The AI tool can be used for various purposes like homework help, exam preparation, writing support, job interview preparation and creative brainstorming. This is part of Google's effort to make its advanced technology accessible to Indian students.

Additional benefits Access to premium AI tools Along with Gemini's core capabilities, the subscription also provides access to premium AI tools. These include Deep Research for research assistance, NotebookLM with five times the storage limits for expanded note-taking, Gemini Live for interactive brainstorming, and video creation tools such as Veo 3 in Gemini and Flow. Students can also use AI facilities directly within Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs and Sheets.

Eligibility criteria Eligibility criteria for the offer To avail this offer, students have to be Indian residents, aged 18 or higher, and verify their student status using a valid school email address. They also require a personal Google account, a Google Payments account, and enrollment through the Google Play Store. However, the existing Google One subscribers on higher-tier plans, enterprise users, and those with subscriptions through third-party bundles are not eligible for this offer.