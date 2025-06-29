Your Gmail notifications now have a 'Mark as read' option
What's the story
Google is bringing a new feature to Gmail on Android devices: the "Mark as read" button. The company is rolling out this update to improve user experience by letting them manage their emails directly from notifications. The new option appears first in the action row of Gmail notifications, allowing users to quickly mark an email as read without having to open the app.
User convenience
What's the goal of this new feature?
The "Mark as read" feature is aimed at simplifying the process of managing emails from notifications. This will give users a quick way to deal with their emails without having to open the actual app. The new option is less drastic than archiving or deleting an email entirely, giving users more control over their inboxes.
Rollout status
Feature is being rolled out gradually
The "Mark as read" feature is already being reported by some Gmail users, according to Android Authority. However, it is important to note that the rollout appears to be gradual as well as server-side. As of now, only two reports of this update have been seen in the past week.