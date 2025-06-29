Your Gmail notifications now have a 'Mark as read' option

The "Mark as read" feature is aimed at simplifying the process of managing emails from notifications. This will give users a quick way to deal with their emails without having to open the actual app. The new option is less drastic than archiving or deleting an email entirely, giving users more control over their inboxes.

Rollout status

Feature is being rolled out gradually

The "Mark as read" feature is already being reported by some Gmail users, according to Android Authority. However, it is important to note that the rollout appears to be gradual as well as server-side. As of now, only two reports of this update have been seen in the past week.