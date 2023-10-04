Google's new rules will help keep your Gmail spam-free

Technology

Google's new rules will help keep your Gmail spam-free

By Rishabh Raj Oct 04, 2023

Google will make it mandatory for mass email senders to let Gmail users easily unsubscribe

Google is taking action against spam in Gmail by setting new rules for bulk senders. Bulk senders are defined as those who send over 5,000 messages to Gmail accounts daily. Starting next year, Google will set a strict spam limit for mass email senders to stop them from flooding Gmail users with unwanted messages. While Gmail currently suggests bulk senders keep their spam output below 0.3%, this has been a guideline rather than a strict rule.

Easier unsubscription and faster processing

In addition to the spam rate limit, Google will make it mandatory for mass email senders to let Gmail users easily unsubscribe with just one click. Plus, these unsubscribing requests must be dealt with within two days to ensure people stop getting unwanted emails quickly.

Strong authentication for bulk email senders

Bulk email senders will also need to "strongly authenticate" their emails by following Google's best practices. This move aims to close existing gaps that attackers take advantage of, ultimately making the source of emails more secure and reliable. Neil Kumaran, Group Product Manager for Gmail security and trust, said, "To help fix that, we have focused on a crucial aspect of email security: the validation that a sender is who they claim to be."

Impact on Gmail users and industry standards

These new rules are expected to result in less spam reaching Gmail users' inboxes and give them better control over the emails they receive. By setting a clear spam rate limit and requiring strong authentication for bulk email senders, Google is raising the bar for industry standards in email security and user experience. The changes will be enforced starting February 2024, giving bulk senders time to adjust their practices accordingly.