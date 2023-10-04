Microsoft supercharges Bing Chat with DALL-E 3 AI image generator

By Sanjana Shankar

The DALL-E 3 model now improves the overall quality and details of images

Microsoft has announced that OpenAI's latest text-to-image model, DALL-E 3, is now integrated into Bing Chat and Bing Image Creator. This update makes it more accessible for all users to generate images right within Bing Chat. DALL-E 3 is now even better at understanding prompts, which means it can create more creative and photorealistic images. Plus, users can chat with a bot to fine-tune their images instead of trying to get the perfect prompt from the start.

Safety measures and content moderation in Bing Image Creator

To keep things safe, OpenAI added new features in DALL-E 3 that stop it from recreating images of famous people or making hateful or not-safe-for-work content. Microsoft also made sure to put watermarks on each AI-generated image in Bing Image Creator, so you know it's made by AI and shows when the image was created. And to double-check that everything's appropriate, Microsoft had built its own system for moderating content.

DALL-E 3's improved image quality and detail

Compared to earlier versions, the latest DALL-E 3 model is a huge step up in image "quality" and "detail," per Microsoft. It's way better at recognizing things like hands, faces, and text in images. Plus, the model creates realistic images corresponding to the instructions you give it, adding a creative and artistic touch to the visuals. For best results, it is recommended to give detailed prompts describing the kind of image you want.

DALL-E 3: Availability and access

You can try out DALL-E 3 for free in Bing Chat and at Bing.com/create. OpenAI is also planning to bring the text-to-image model to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users soon. Microsoft is expanding the reach of DALL-E beyond Bing. The company is planning a new AI image creation tool for the Paint app called Paint Cocreator. With its improved understanding of subtle details, DALL-E 3 makes it a breeze to turn your ideas into super-accurate images.