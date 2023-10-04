Free Fire MAX codes for October 4: How to redeem

Oct 04, 2023

Each redeem code is valid only once per player (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes, offering players the chance to snag various in-game goodies like outfits, skins, bundles, diamonds, and more. These 12-digit alphanumeric codes grant access to exclusive items without shelling out real cash. Each code can only be redeemed once per player and expires within 12-18 hours. To claim these rewards, players should head to the official redemption website.

Check out the codes for today

FQ7652ERD3FEV4, FBRFNGMVKU7CY6, FV4BGRNTJGKIU7, FFCMCPSEN5MX. ZZZ76NT3PDSH, EYH2W3XK8UPG, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3. FGFJDKEOR56IKY, FFULHPOF9IUSYH, FNJAIUQ76T52G3, FBNH4ERMTKI87U. FY6TDGSBENM5KL, FMKIA87UQ6T2F3, FT6OY9I8HUYBND, FMKERO59I68UYJ. FHNMGKLO9FITK6, FY6FTDRFSEBN4R, FJM5K6LOY9HU7Y, F7LUIP0KJOAO98. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, HNC95435FAGJ.

Follow these instructions to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes, first, head over to the game's official rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in using your preferred Google, X, Apple ID, Facebook, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and hit the confirm button. After every successful redemption, the rewards will be delivered to the player's in-game mail section within 24 hours.