Vivo's Android 14-based update to be launched on October 7

By Sanjana Shankar 12:05 am Oct 04, 202312:05 am

Funtouch OS 14 is expected to include better security, and UI enhancements, among others

Vivo has officially revealed that its Funtouch OS 14 will launch in India on October 7. The company had released an Android 14 beta version for the X90 Pro in May and offered a limited preview program for select X90 Pro users in September. Although the specific features of the new operating system remain under wraps, we can expect UI enhancements, better security, and editing capabilities.

Google to announce Android 14 stable update today

In related news, Google plans to release the stable Android 14 update for Pixel devices later today, coinciding with the launch of its latest Pixel 8 series. OnePlus has also recently introduced its Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to debut One UI 6 in mid-October. More details about Funtouch OS 14 are expected in the coming days.

Vivo X90 Pro will be among the compatible devices

The Vivo X90 Pro is reportedly one of the first devices that will receive the Funtouch OS 14 update. Other compatible devices likely to be included in the rollout are the Vivo X80 series, Vivo V27 series, and various mid-range smartphones. Moreover, iQOO-branded devices such as the iQOO 11 5G, iQOO 9T, iQOO 9 series, iQOO Neo 6, Neo 7, Neo 7 Pro, iQOO Z6, and Z7 5G are also expected to get the update.