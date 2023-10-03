AI can reduce workweek to 3.5 days, says JPMorgan's CEO

By Rishabh Raj 07:34 pm Oct 03, 202307:34 pm

For Dimon, AI is "real" and "living," with the power to replace humans in many fields

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is excited about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to transform our lives. In a recent chat with Bloomberg TV, he shared his belief that AI could shorten the work week to just 3.5 days and help us live up to 100 years. He also said that AI advancements will play a huge role in curing diseases like cancer, making life better for generations to come.

AI's role in JPMorgan Chase's future

Dimon sees AI as a key factor in his company's future success. He talked about how AI can be a game-changer for customer engagement, risk management, and productivity. For Dimon, AI is "real" and "living," with the power to replace humans in many fields. He said AI will be "critical" for JPMorgan's growth and success in the years ahead.

Job losses and improved quality of life

Dimon acknowledged that AI would displace some jobs, but said the tradeoff is worth it. "Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology (AI)," Dimon told Bloomberg TV. "And literally they'll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week." He also pointed out that throughout history, technology has replaced jobs while also making huge improvements for humanity.

AI's dark side: misuse by malicious actors

Dimon also warned that AI technology could be used for harm. He mentioned plane crashes and misused pharmaceuticals as examples of how technology can have negative consequences. In his opinion, the biggest risk with AI is that bad actors might use it for harmful activities, like cyber warfare. To keep AI from causing harm, Dimon said we need "legal guardrails" to protect against its potential dangers.