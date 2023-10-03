Chandrayaan-3's lander performing hop experiment was unplanned, says ISRO official

By Sanjana Shankar 06:41 pm Oct 03, 202306:41 pm

Chandrayaan-3 exceeded its mission objectives with the hop experiment

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander performing hop experiment on the Moon was unplanned and went beyond the mission's objectives, Project Director P Veeramuthuvel told India Today. Chandrayaan-3 clocked a world first by touching down near the Moon's south pole on August 23. Both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover gathered a wealth of data during their 14-day research period on the lunar surface, added Veeramuthuvel.

Details of the Vikram lander's hop experiment

During the hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines on command, rose about 40 centimeters, and landed safely 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original landing spot labeled as Shiv Shakti Point. The successful maneuver showcased the lander's ability to lift off from the Moon's surface. It took 24 hours of planning and strategizing by scientists to determine a new landing location. The unexpected achievement opens up new possibilities for future missions.

Chandrayaan-3 mission objectives

Chandrayaan-3's main objectives were to investigate the lunar surface for one lunar day (14 Earth days). After that period, both the lander and rover were put into sleep mode on September 4 due to the approaching lunar night. Since they were not equipped with proper equipment to survive the harsh temperatures of lunar night, it is believed that both may have succumbed during this period. On September 24, ISRO said it will try to re-establish contact for another 15 days.