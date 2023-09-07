Tencent claims its Hunyan AI is better than ChatGPT

Technology

Tencent claims its Hunyan AI is better than ChatGPT

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 07, 2023 | 01:52 pm 1 min read

Hunyuan boasts over 100 billion parameters

China's most valuable internet company Tencent Holdings has introduced its artificial intelligence (AI) large language model, called Hunyuan. It boasts over 100 billion parameters and is trained with more than two trillion tokens. The model, which is said to outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT and Meta's Llama 2, is capable of conversing in Chinese as well as English. Tencent has revealed that Hunyuan has become the foundation of over 50 products and services that the company offers.

Demonstrating Hunyuan's superior capabilities

During a live demonstration at an event in Shenzhen, China, Tencent showcased Hunyuan's capabilities. It showed superiority over ChatGPT in composing long text with thousands of words and solving certain mathematics problems. The model also faces 30% less hallucination compared to Llama 2. The Hunyuan is now available for enterprise use, further expanding Tencent's AI offerings.

Claims await independent verification

While Tencent's claims about Hunyuan's capabilities are impressive, there has been no independent verification of these assertions. OpenAI and Meta did not reply to Reuters regarding the comparison between their respective models, ChatGPT and Llama 2, and Tencent's Hunyuan. As more information becomes available, the true extent of Hunyuan's impact on the AI industry will become clearer.

Share this timeline