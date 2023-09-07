Clubhouse is transitioning from live audio to group messaging

Technology

Clubhouse is transitioning from live audio to group messaging

Written by Rishabh Raj September 07, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

The app is also replacing text-based direct messages with private audio messages (Photo credit: Clubhouse)

Clubhouse, the once-popular audio app, is shifting its focus from large-scale audio conversations to friend-centric voice chats. The company has announced a redesign aimed at making Clubhouse more like a messaging app. Rather than offering expansive rooms for live-streamed conversations accessible to all app users, the redesigned Clubhouse will promote the formation of groups where users can connect with individuals they are familiar with.

Introducing 'Chats' and private audio messages

The redesigned Clubhouse introduces a new feature called Chats, allowing users to join voice-only group chat rooms with friends. The app is also replacing text-based direct messages with private audio messages, referred to as voicemails or VMs. This move positions Clubhouse as a competitor to messaging apps like Snapchat, focusing on smaller groups of friends communicating privately or semi-privately.

Enhanced communication with transcription and translation

Clubhouse's new Chats feature offers faster communication than text, enabling users to share more stories, nuances, and off-the-record conversations. Chats are automatically transcribed and translated into the user's language, allowing for easy reading on the go and facilitating communication with friends-of-friends who speak different languages.

The redesigned app is now live

While Clubhouse's Live feature for creators to connect with followers isn't going away, the update indicates a shift in the company's vision for its future. The redesigned app, which aims to take on texting as a whole, is now live on both Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, marking a new chapter for the once-popular audio chat platform.

Share this timeline