Garena Free Fire MAX: Check today's redeem codes and events

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 25, 2023 | 10:45 am 2 min read

The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX provides a wide range of exclusive rewards on a daily basis to enhance the gaming experience. These gaming items, which include weapons, costumes, loot crates, and weapons, can either be purchased or obtained for free. Players can use the redeemable codes which are generated on a daily basis to access the additional in-game supplies for free.

Here's a list of codes for today

Check out the codes for today: FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFCO-8BSS-JW2D, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 8F3O-ZKNT-LWBZ, FFCM-CPSJ-9953, 6KWM-FJVM-OOYG, BR43-FMAP-VEZZ. HHNA-T6VK-O9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK, FF11-64XN-JZ2V.

The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section

To redeem these codes, players should visit the game's rewards redemption website, log in using their account credentials, enter the redeem code in the text box, and click confirm. After every successful redemption, the rewards will appear in the player's mail section within 24 hours.

The Trendsetter event is currently live

The game is currently running a Trendsetter event, which will go on until September 3. The in-game event invites players to compete for exclusive rewards such as the Dusk Prowl Bundle and Trendy Clubber Bundle. To participate, players can spend diamonds on spins, with one spin costing 20 diamonds and a bundle of 10+1 spins available for 200 diamonds. The more spins made, the higher the chances of winning desired items, including various bundles, armor crates, loot boxes, and more.