2,500-year-old faces from Tamil Nadu recreated through CT scans, forensics
In a groundbreaking study, researchers have reconstructed the faces of two individuals who lived around 2,500 years ago in Keeladi, Tamil Nadu. The project was a joint effort between Madurai Kamaraj University and Liverpool John Moores University. The facial reconstructions were based on forensic techniques and CT scans of skulls unearthed from a burial site.
The researchers at Madurai Kamaraj University described the facial features of the two men as South Indian, with traces of ancestral West Eurasian (Iranian) hunter-gatherers and ancestral Austro-Asiatic people. The skulls were discovered at Kondagai, a burial site located about 800m from the main excavation site. Further DNA studies are needed to determine their ancestry based on genetics.
Professor Caroline Wilkinson, director of Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University, UK, explained that they used a computer-assisted 3D facial reconstruction system to rebuild the facial musculature and estimate features. The lower halves of the faces were more guesstimate while the upper halves were more accurate. This was done as the lower jaws of these skulls were missing.
The facial reconstruction was done using forensic guidelines from clinical images of living people. After scanning the skulls, researchers estimated tissue depth at various points based on data from modern South Indians. They then used digital sculpting to recreate muscle, fat, and skin while estimating the placement and size of facial features (eyes, nose, mouth) based on skull characteristics.
Professor G Kumaresan from Madurai Kamaraj University said that the reconstructed faces, along with DNA data, will help trace the ancestry of Tamils who lived during the Sangam age. The study is part of a larger effort by researchers from Madurai Kamaraj University and Harvard University's Department of Genetics to analyze DNA from Kondagai urns. The goal is to obtain numerous DNA markers and compare them with global reference populations.