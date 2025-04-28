What's the story

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party leaders V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned from the state Cabinet.

Their resignations were accepted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on the advice of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Balaji resigned after the Supreme Court issued an ultimatum in connection to a money laundering case. The court had asked Balaji to choose between his "post and freedom," warning that his bail would be cancelled if he did not resign.