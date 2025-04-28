Tamil Nadu ministers Senthil Balaji, K Ponmudy resign
What's the story
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party leaders V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned from the state Cabinet.
Their resignations were accepted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on the advice of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Balaji resigned after the Supreme Court issued an ultimatum in connection to a money laundering case. The court had asked Balaji to choose between his "post and freedom," warning that his bail would be cancelled if he did not resign.
Legal challenges
Supreme Court's directive prompts Balaji's resignation
Though the SC refused to revoke Balaji's bail on Wednesday, it has asked him to notify the court by April 28 if he is resigning from his ministerial post or wants to continue at the cost of his freedom.
Balaji had rejoined the Cabinet after he was granted bail last September, after spending 15 months in prison over the alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his term as Transport Minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.
Political fallout
Ponmudy's resignation amid controversies
Ponmudy, the forest minister, also resigned after sustained criticism from both the Madras HC and within the DMK for derogatory remarks about religious symbols and women.
His resignation was expected in party circles.
A senior DMK leader said Ponmudy's comments were a major embarrassment for the party, which resulted in his removal from both the deputy general secretary post and the cabinet position.
"Ponmudy's speech making derogatory references to Shaivite and Vaishnavite symbols was a huge embarrassment," he said.
Political strategy
Balaji's future role in DMK
After his resignation, Balaji is likely to strengthen the DMK's campaign machinery in the politically decisive western Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
This region has historically provided stiff competition to the party.
His strategic placement is viewed as a move to consolidate support in this area ahead of upcoming elections.
Cabinet changes
Interim reshuffle and new appointments in DMK
In the interim reshuffle, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar has been allotted additional charge of Electricity.
Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy will now handle Prohibition and Excise.
R S Rajakannappan, Milk and Dairy Development Minister, has been re-designated as Forests and Khadi Minister.
The reshuffle also witnessed former minister T Mano Thangaraj being sworn in at Raj Bhavan to take charge of Milk and Dairy Development.