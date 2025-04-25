What's the story

Samsung Electronics has announced a massive ₹1,000 crore investment in its Chennai-based facility. The decision comes after the labor disputes at the site earlier this year.

T. R. B. Rajaa, the state's minister for industries, investment promotion, and commerce, confirmed the development.

The factory has over 2,000 employees and plays an integral role in Samsung's sales operations in India.

It produces refrigerators, TVs, and washing machines, and contributed to one-fifth of Samsung's $12 billion sales in India in FY23.