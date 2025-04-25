Maruti Suzuki announces highest ever dividend of ₹135/share—Check record date
What's the story
India's largest passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has announced its Q4 FY25 financial results.
Alongside, the company's board has also declared a final dividend of ₹135 per share to its shareholders.
This is the highest dividend per stock the company has paid since its listing in 2003 and totals to over ₹4,244 crore.
The amount marks an increase from last year's ₹125 per share dividend, which totaled ₹3,930 crore.
Payment details
Dividend payment schedule and conditions
Maruti Suzuki has fixed August 1, 2025, as the record date to ascertain which shareholders are eligible for the dividend.
Only those whose names are registered with the company by this date will be paid.
The dividends will be paid on September 3, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Following the announcement of the dividend and financial results, Maruti Suzuki shares closed 2% lower today at ₹11,650 apiece.
Financial results
Maruti Suzuki's Q4 FY25 performance
Maruti Suzuki's net profit for Q4 FY25 fell by 4.3% to ₹3,711 crore from ₹3,879 crore in the same period last year.
The company's revenue increased by 6.4% to ₹40,674 crore from ₹38,235 crore year-on-year (YoY).
Operationally, earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for March 2025 quarter fell by 9% to ₹4,264 crore while the EBITDA margin contracted by 150 basis points (bps) to 10.5%.