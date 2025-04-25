What's the story

India's largest passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has announced its Q4 FY25 financial results.

Alongside, the company's board has also declared a final dividend of ₹135 per share to its shareholders.

This is the highest dividend per stock the company has paid since its listing in 2003 and totals to over ₹4,244 crore.

The amount marks an increase from last year's ₹125 per share dividend, which totaled ₹3,930 crore.