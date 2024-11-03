Summarize Simplifying... In short Maruti Suzuki is making a strategic move into the electric vehicle market with its first compact SUV EV, the eVX.

Unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX boasts a 550km range powered by a 60kWh battery pack.

This innovation will also influence a new Toyota model, showcasing the shared platforms and technologies between the two companies.

The car will arrive in India by 2025

Maruti Suzuki's first EV debuts tomorrow: Know all about eVX

By Mudit Dube 06:28 pm Nov 03, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Suzuki or Maruti Suzuki as it is known in India, will unveil its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the eVX, in Milan tomorrow. The Japanese automaker has announced plans to launch this revolutionary model in India by 2025. The global production of the eVX will take place at Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing facility in Gujarat, India.

Market entry

eVX: Maruti Suzuki's entry into EV market

The eVX marks Maruti Suzuki's strategic entry into the compact SUV EV segment. It is aimed at taking on the likes of Tata Nexon and Harrier EVs, MG Windsor EV, and upcoming Hyundai CRETA EV, among other rivals. This move also represents a major shift for the Japanese automaker toward electric mobility solutions.

Vehicle details

eVX's specifications and design evolution

First unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX is 4.3 meters long with an estimated wheelbase of around 2.6 meters. Suzuki promises a range of 550km for the model, which will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack. The vehicle's design was revealed at the Japanese Mobility Show in 2023, where Suzuki showcased a revamped interior and exterior closely resembling the final production version. We will see the production-ready model in full glory tomorrow.

Collaboration

Maruti Suzuki's eVX to inspire new Toyota model

Along with launching the eVX, Maruti Suzuki's innovation will also inspire a new Toyota model. Both companies share platforms and technologies for various models, leading to cost savings and faster development cycles. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota often launch rebadged versions of each other's vehicles, expanding their product portfolios and market reach.