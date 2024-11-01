Maruti Suzuki sales surge to record 2,06,434 units in October
India's largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has announced its highest-ever monthly sales for October 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 4%, selling a total of 2,06,434 units. The number beats the previous record of October last year when the company sold 1,99,217 units. The growth was driven by robust export performance and an increase in sales of utility vehicles.
Domestic sales and export performance
Despite the overall sales record, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a 5% YoY decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales. The company sold 1,59,591 units in October this year against 1,68,047 units in the same period last year. However, its export performance was robust with 33,168 units exported in October. This is a major jump from last year's 21,951 units for the same month.
Category-wise sales and production milestone
Sales in the mini-segment cars category, which includes Alto and S-Presso, dropped to 10,687 units from 14,568 units in October last year. The compact car segment also declined with 65,948 units sold this year against 80,662 last year. However, utility vehicles and vans saw an increase in sales, clocking 70,644 units last month compared to 59,147 units earlier.
Manesar facility's achievement and market performance
In other news, Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility recently crossed the significant milestone of producing over one crore vehicles since its inception. The Manesar facility reached this production milestone in a mere 18 years, the fastest among Suzuki's global automobile manufacturing facilities to do so. The plant produces a variety of models for domestic and international markets.