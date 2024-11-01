Summarize Simplifying... In short Maruti Suzuki hit a sales record in October with 2,06,434 units, despite a 5% drop in domestic passenger vehicle sales compared to last year.

The surge was largely due to robust exports, which saw a significant increase from 21,951 units last year to 33,168 units this year.

Meanwhile, the company's Manesar facility celebrated a production milestone, having manufactured over one crore vehicles in just 18 years.

Despite the sales record, Maruti saw a 5% decline in domestic vehicle sales

Maruti Suzuki sales surge to record 2,06,434 units in October

What's the story India's largest passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has announced its highest-ever monthly sales for October 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 4%, selling a total of 2,06,434 units. The number beats the previous record of October last year when the company sold 1,99,217 units. The growth was driven by robust export performance and an increase in sales of utility vehicles.

Sales breakdown

Domestic sales and export performance

Despite the overall sales record, Maruti Suzuki witnessed a 5% YoY decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales. The company sold 1,59,591 units in October this year against 1,68,047 units in the same period last year. However, its export performance was robust with 33,168 units exported in October. This is a major jump from last year's 21,951 units for the same month.

Detailed analysis

Category-wise sales and production milestone

Sales in the mini-segment cars category, which includes Alto and S-Presso, dropped to 10,687 units from 14,568 units in October last year. The compact car segment also declined with 65,948 units sold this year against 80,662 last year. However, utility vehicles and vans saw an increase in sales, clocking 70,644 units last month compared to 59,147 units earlier.

Production landmark

Manesar facility's achievement and market performance

In other news, Maruti Suzuki's Manesar facility recently crossed the significant milestone of producing over one crore vehicles since its inception. The Manesar facility reached this production milestone in a mere 18 years, the fastest among Suzuki's global automobile manufacturing facilities to do so. The plant produces a variety of models for domestic and international markets.