Upcoming cars in November: From Maruti eVX to SKODA Kylaq
The automotive industry is in for an exhilarating November with four new vehicle launches and unveils lined up. The roster includes two major launches from Maruti Suzuki, a new SUV from SKODA, and a sporty sedan from Mercedes-Benz. The first of these much-awaited launches is the global debut of Maruti Suzuki's eVX electric SUV on November 4 in Milan, Italy.
A closer look at Maruti Suzuki eVX
First unveiled as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is a major global product for Suzuki. A large portion of this made-in-India EV's production is destined for Europe and Japan. The vehicle will be equipped with a 60kWh battery, promising a range of up to 500km and an all-wheel-drive system. The Indian debut is expected to happen early next year.
SKODA KYAQ: Company's 1st sub-compact SUV
On November 6, SKODA will unveil its first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment with the Kylaq. The vehicle is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, also used by its larger sibling, Kushaq. However, to keep the length under 4-meter, Kylaq will sport a shorter wheelbase than Kushaq. It will be powered by a familiar 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine with either 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: A core volume generator
On November 11, Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Dzire, one of its key volume generators in India. Based on the new-generation Swift, the new Dzire comes with a completely different design. It looks sharper and mature, and may even offer a segment-first electric sunroof. The car will be powered by Swift's 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z Series petrol engine, delivering 82hp and 112Nm torque.
Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance: A sporty sedan
Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new AMG C63 S E Performance on November 12. The car comes with a new plug-in hybrid setup that pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor. The engine alone produces 475hp, while the electric motor contributes an additional 203hp, bringing the total output to a staggering 680hp.