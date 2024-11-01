Summarize Simplifying... In short This November, car enthusiasts can look forward to the unveiling of several new models.

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the eVX, an electric vehicle with a 500km range, and the redesigned Dzire, featuring a new design and potential electric sunroof.

Meanwhile, SKODA will debut its first sub-compact SUV, the Kylaq, and Mercedes-Benz will reveal the sporty AMG C63 S E Performance, a plug-in hybrid with a whopping 680hp output.

Maruti Suzuki eVX will debut on November 4

Upcoming cars in November: From Maruti eVX to SKODA Kylaq

By Akash Pandey 05:14 pm Nov 01, 202405:14 pm

What's the story The automotive industry is in for an exhilarating November with four new vehicle launches and unveils lined up. The roster includes two major launches from Maruti Suzuki, a new SUV from SKODA, and a sporty sedan from Mercedes-Benz. The first of these much-awaited launches is the global debut of Maruti Suzuki's eVX electric SUV on November 4 in Milan, Italy.

A closer look at Maruti Suzuki eVX

First unveiled as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is a major global product for Suzuki. A large portion of this made-in-India EV's production is destined for Europe and Japan. The vehicle will be equipped with a 60kWh battery, promising a range of up to 500km and an all-wheel-drive system. The Indian debut is expected to happen early next year.

SKODA KYAQ: Company's 1st sub-compact SUV

On November 6, SKODA will unveil its first foray into the sub-compact SUV segment with the Kylaq. The vehicle is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, also used by its larger sibling, Kushaq. However, to keep the length under 4-meter, Kylaq will sport a shorter wheelbase than Kushaq. It will be powered by a familiar 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine with either 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: A core volume generator

On November 11, Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Dzire, one of its key volume generators in India. Based on the new-generation Swift, the new Dzire comes with a completely different design. It looks sharper and mature, and may even offer a segment-first electric sunroof. The car will be powered by Swift's 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z Series petrol engine, delivering 82hp and 112Nm torque.

Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance: A sporty sedan

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the new AMG C63 S E Performance on November 12. The car comes with a new plug-in hybrid setup that pairs a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor. The engine alone produces 475hp, while the electric motor contributes an additional 203hp, bringing the total output to a staggering 680hp.