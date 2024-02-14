It has a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

2025 SKODA Octavia makes global debut: Check design, features

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:35 pm Feb 14, 202405:35 pm

What's the story SKODA has unveiled the 2025 Octavia worldwide, showcasing a revamped design and modernized interior. The latest model comes in both sedan and estate versions, with India set to receive the sportier 'RS' variant. The refreshed Octavia features a reimagined 'butterfly' grille, updated LED DRL signature, revamped LED taillight, and a dual-tone black/tan cabin theme similar to the 2025 Superb and Kodiaq. Additionally, it offers a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel (optional) and a 10-inch digital driver's display.

Specs

Feature highlights of the car

The 2025 SKODA Octavia is packed with amenities. They include Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, a high-quality sound system, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and ChatGPT integration. Safety features comprise multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Engine

What about the performance?

Internationally, the 2025 SKODA Octavia comes with various powertrain choices. They include a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (offered in two tunes), and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (available in two configurations). The turbo-petrol units are equipped with a mild-hybrid system. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Arrival

Availability and pricing

SKODA Octavia RS is expected to debut in India later in 2024. As a fully imported car, prices are expected to start around Rs. 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The Octavia will not face any direct competition upon its arrival in India. The sportier 'RS' version for the Indian market is anticipated to include the potent 261hp, 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. This updated model will aim to enhance SKODA's reputation for providing premium, feature-rich vehicles in the Indian market.