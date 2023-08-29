SKODA SUPERB and KODIAQ get revamped interiors for 2024

August 29, 2023

They feature a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has revealed the interiors of the 2024 SUPERB and KODIAQ models. They feature a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a head-up display. The firm has streamlined the center console and enhanced storage space by relocating the gear selector to the steering wheel column. The innovative Smart Dials system includes three rotary dials with 1.25-inch built-in displays, controlling various settings based on equipment level.

Smart Dials system ensures convenience at your fingertips

The outer knobs of the Smart Dials system manage interior temperature and seat heating/ventilation for the driver and front passenger. The central dial offers multiple functions such as volume, fan speed, air direction, smart AC, map zoom, and driving modes. Users can switch between functions by pressing down on the central dial, which can be configured through the infotainment menu.

Both cars have distinct design elements

Distinct design elements differentiate the SUPERB and KODIAQ's interiors. The former features vertical dashboard fins and hidden air vents, while the KODIAQ has more leather and vertical vents. Both models provide a Type-C port in the rear-view mirror, 15W wireless smartphone charging, and unique LED ambient light strip placements. The KODIAQ also offers active cooling for two devices.

SKODA's final ICE cars will pave the way for EVs

Set to hit the market in 2024, the SUPERB and KODIAQ are anticipated to be SKODA's final new internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. This milestone signifies the company's transition toward electric vehicles, marking a significant shift in the firm's automotive offerings.

