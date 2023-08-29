Honda Elevate's variant-wise features explained: Which one offers best value

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 29, 2023 | 03:40 pm 2 min read

Honda Elevate will be offered in 4 trims (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda will launch its Elevate SUV in India on September 4. It will be up for grabs in four trims: SV, V, VX, and ZX. The car has a boxy design, an upmarket tech-loaded cabin, and is backed by a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine. So, which one of these trims offers the best value? Let us have a look.

SV is the base trim

The base SV version of Honda Elevate gets LED projector headlights, LED taillamps, and 16-inch wheels with covers. Inside, there is fabric upholstery, push-button start/stop, 60:40 folding rear seats, auto climate control, a PM2.5 air filter, and dual front airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol engine that makes 119.3hp/145Nm, and is linked to a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The V model comes with connected car technology

In addition to the features on the SV model, the V trim comes with steering-mounted controls, a four-speaker sound system, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also offers connected car technology and a parking camera. The 1.5-liter petrol mill from the SV version has also been retained.

The VX unit gets a sunroof and LaneWatch camera

On the cosmetic side, the Elevate's VX trim boasts additions such as a single-pane sunroof, roof rails, LED projector foglamps, auto-folding ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, a six-speaker sound system, a LaneWatch camera, and wireless phone charging. It is fueled by the same 1.5-liter petrol motor (119.3hp/145Nm).

ZX offers 6 airbags and an ADAS suite

Finally, the range-topping ZX gets chromed door handles, leatherette upholstery, auto-dimming IRVM, an eight-speaker sound system, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Its ADAS suite comprises facilities like adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance system, lane keeping assist, auto high beam assist, and lane departure warning. The 1.5-liter petrol engine is retained. It delivers a claimed mileage of 15.31km/liter (manual) and 16.92km/liter (CVT).

What about its pricing and availability?

In India, the Honda Elevate SUV is expected to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings are open and deliveries will commence in late September.

