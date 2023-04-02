Auto

Honda is working on a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rival

The Honda cruiser will arrive by November. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is working on a H'ness CB350-based cruiser that will be launched in India by November. It will rival the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The bike should have a stylish design and a long list of features, including a semi-digital instrument cluster and full-LED illumination. It should be fueled by a 348.36cc, fuel-injected engine. Let us see what to expect from the bike.

Why does this story matter?

The cruiser segment is slowly becoming popular in India and Honda wants to capitalize on it.

Its new bike will make a fine addition to its 350cc line-up, with a relaxed ride and great performance.

If priced competitively, the two-wheeler will rack up decent sales on our shores. Besides the Meteor 350, the vehicle will also take on the Yezdi Roadster.

The bike might offer split seats and alloy wheels

The new Honda cruiser should have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats with a pillion backrest, a side-mounted exhaust, a high-set handlebar, and circular mirrors. The bike might pack an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and ride on alloy rims. Its dimensions and fuel storage capacity should be disclosed at a later date.

It will run on a 21hp, fuel-injected engine

The Honda H'ness CB350-based cruiser might draw power from a 348.36cc, fuel-injected engine that generates 20.8hp of power and 30Nm of torque. The mill should be linked to a 5-speed gearbox for handling transmission duties.

There will be disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda cruiser should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear end.

What about its pricing and availability?

Honda will disclose the availability and pricing details of the upcoming cruiser in India at the time of its launch. The two-wheeler should sport a price figure of around Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom).