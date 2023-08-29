Tata Motors unveils new '.ev' brand identity for electric cars

The electric Tiago already carries the '.ev' suffix

Tata Motors has announced the adoption of the '.ev' brand identity for its electric vehicle (EV) business, specifically targeting its Passenger Electric Mobility division. The '.ev' moniker will be utilized as a suffix on individual models and in marketing communications, creating a consistent and recognizable brand for Tata's EVs. For example, the electric Tiago carries the .ev suffix, and future models will follow suit.

Eco-friendly logo and marketing practices

The logo for Tata's .ev brand features the ev wordmark enclosed inside a circle. It stylistically begins and ends with a dot mark, symbolizing the eco-friendly circular ecosystem the company aims to achieve. Tata Motors has also implemented environmentally conscious practices in its marketing materials, such as using white backgrounds for print materials to reduce ink usage and dark-mode digital collaterals to decrease battery consumption.

Nexon EV to adopt .ev suffix soon

Currently, the electric Nexon does not carry the .ev suffix. However, it is expected that the upcoming facelifted Nexon EV will include the .ev branding, further solidifying Tata Motors's commitment to electric mobility and making it easier for customers to identify their electric vehicles.

Tata's commitment to sustainable mobility

The adoption of the .ev brand identity highlights Tata Motors's dedication to environmentally friendly transportation. It also sets its Passenger Electric Mobility division apart from its commercial vehicle offerings. This move aligns with global brands focusing on eco-friendly practices and emphasizes Tata's commitment to a sustainable future in the automotive industry.

