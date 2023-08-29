World's first electrified flex-fuel vehicle breaks cover in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 29, 2023 | 02:02 pm 2 min read

The car complies with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the world's first flex-fuel multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the Innova HyCross. The modified version of the Hycross is capable of running entirely on alternative fuel (ethanol) and generating electric power for EV mode. This eco-friendly prototype vehicle, inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, complies with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

The eco-friendly prototype combines ethanol and EV power

The Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV is powered by E100-grade ethanol and features a Lithium-ion battery pack for electric power generation. This allows the vehicle to operate in EV mode and further reduces its environmental impact. There is no confirmation yet on when the production-specific version of the four-wheeler will hit the roads.

Centre wants to reduce India's carbon footprint

The Indian government has been promoting alternative fuels to decrease pollution and the country's carbon footprint. The introduction of the flex-fuel Innova HyCross aligns with this initiative, supporting India's goal of achieving a 20% ethanol mix in petrol by 2025. At its reveal event, Gadkari highlighted that 40% of India's pollution comes from vehicular emissions.

Japanese automakers are pioneering hybrid tech in India

Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda have played a significant role in bringing hybrid technology to India. Notable models include Toyota's Urban Cruiser HyRyder and the new generation Innova, as well as Honda's e:HEV strong hybrid technology featured in its City sedan.

