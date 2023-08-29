Hero Karizma XMR 210 goes official at Rs. 1.93 lakh

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 02:48 pm 2 min read

The bike can attain a top speed of 140km/h

Hero MotoCorp has brought back the popular Karizma nameplate with the introduction of the Karizma XMR 210, a moniker that enjoyed widespread success in India from the mid-2000s to the late 2010s. The latest iteration of the Karizma boasts a dynamic aero-layered design, a powerful 210cc liquid-cooled engine, and cutting-edge features. It aims to build on Hero MotoCorp's legacy in the Indian market and cater to the evolving preferences of motorcycle enthusiasts.

The bike gets advanced features for an enhanced riding experience

The new Karizma XMR 210 features a fully faired body, a segment-first adjustable windshield, and angular headlamps with a class-D LED daytime running light. It has a sports tourer-inspired stance for a more comfortable riding position, a split-style seat setup, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek taillight. The bike gets a Bluetooth-equipped colored digital instrument cluster, and offers turn-by-turn navigation. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by telescopic front forks and a 6-step adjustable mono-shock rear absorber.

Power-packed performance to rival leading competitors

The new Karizma XMR 210 houses a 210cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine, with a 6-speed gearbox and slip and assist clutch. The mill churns out 25.5hp of power and 20.4Nm of peak torque. For the rider's safety, the bike gets disc brakes on both front and rear alloy wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle sits on an all-new steel trellis frame, positioning it as a formidable competitor against the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

What about its pricing and availability?

The Karizma XMR 210 comes with a lot of enhancements, which improve the motorcycle's overall performance and make it an attractive option for potential buyers seeking advanced technology and safety features. In terms of pricing, the bike costs Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). However, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1.73 lakh. Bookings will begin from 2:10pm today. Buyers can choose from three color options including Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red, and Matte Phantom Black.

