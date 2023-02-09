Business

Sensex gains 142 points, Nifty settles just under 17,900 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 09, 2023, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 traded flat to close at 8,758.55 points

The stock market closed on a flat note but in green on Thursday with the Sensex settling at 60,806.22 points and Nifty ending at 17,893.45 points. Mimicking the broader mood, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 8,758.55 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top sector gainers are NIFTY IT, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE, edging up 0.7%, 0.6%, and 0.33%, respectively. Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.41%, 2.12%, and 2.07%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Hero Motocorp lead the negative pack, plummeting 11.24%, 3%, and 2.2%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.01% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.01% to end at Rs. 82.51 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 57,272, the price of silver ended at Rs. 67,666. The crude oil futures ended flat at $78.61 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ended in the red, dropping to 3,270.38 points, 21,624.36 points, and 27,584.35 points, respectively. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 203.27 points, or 1.68%, to 11,910.52 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $22,723.28, down 2.03% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is down 2.24% and is selling at $1,634.20. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.01% up), $321.94 (2.58% down), and $0.3877 (2.40% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08831, down 3.64% from yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unaffected on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.