2024 Toyota Land Cruiser breaks cover: Variant-wise features explained

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 02, 2023 | 12:48 pm 2 min read

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser comes in 3 trims (Photo credit: Toyota)

Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed its 2024 Land Cruiser SUV in the US. It is available in three trim levels: Land Cruiser 1958, Land Cruiser, and Land Cruiser First Edition. The vehicle has an imposing design, an upmarket cabin with tech-backed facilities, and a potent petrol-hybrid powertrain. So, how do the variants differ from each other? Let us have a look.

Land Cruiser 1958 is the base trim

Land Cruiser 1958 gets a sculpted bonnet, a "TOYOTA" heritage grille, circular LED headlamps, LED fog lights, and 18-inch alloy rims shod in all-season tires. Inside, there are heated seats, fabric upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a six-speaker audio system, and an 8.0-inch multimedia monitor. The model runs on a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid powertrain (326hp/630.4Nm) linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system.

Land Cruiser comes with color-selectable LED fog lamps

The mid-spec Land Cruiser model comes with rectangular LED headlights, RIGID color-selectable LED fog lamps, a front stabilizer bar, and 18-inch alloy rims (20-inch ones optional). A multi-terrain monitor, a 10-speaker sound system, heated, ventilated and powered seats, and a 12.3-inch multimedia monitor. It draws power from the same powertrain as the Land Cruiser 1958 model, and the power figures remain unchanged.

Land Cruiser First Edition flaunts roof rails and leather-wrapped seats

Finally, the range-topping Land Cruiser First Edition offers roof rails, a roof rack, a back door guard, a tailgate light, and mudflaps, in addition to the features of Land Cruiser trim. Inside too there are just two additions: leather-wrapped seats and a unique-stitched key glove. The 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid powertrain (326hp/630.4Nm) is carried forward from the Land Cruiser 1958 and Land Cruiser trims.

What about safety features?

All three trims of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser are offered with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS suite. The suite comprises features such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Full-Speed Range capability. Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams, Proactive Driving Assist, and blindspot monitoring are also available.

How much does it cost?

Toyota has announced that the 2024 Land Cruiser will carry a starting price tag of around $50,000 (roughly Rs. 41.3 lakh) in the US. The variant-wise pricing details will be disclosed at a later date.

