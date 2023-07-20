Is Hyundai EXTER a better SUV than Nissan Magnite

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 20, 2023 | 02:58 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs feature a projector setup for their headlamp units

Hyundai has potentially disrupted the entry-level SUV segment in India with the launch of the EXTER. The micro-SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores. At that price point, it rivals the Nissan Magnite. Is the newcomer from the South Korean automaker a better choice than the established offering from the Japanese marque? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The Magnite single-handedly brought Nissan back into the spotlight. It offers a modern design and a tech-biased cabin at a relatively affordable price point. However, Hyundai has now introduced the EXTER in the same price bracket, but with a lot more feel-good features and safety equipment than most rivals in the segment. Is the Magnite still relevant against the newly-launched EXTER?

Hyundai EXTER looks more appealing with its "Parametric" design elements

Hyundai EXTER has multiple 'Parametric' design elements and sports projector halogen headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille, roof rails, silvered skid plates on both bumpers and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Nissan Magnite features a large grille with chrome surrounds, a skid plate on the front bumper, swept-back LED headlights, bumper-mounted L-shaped DRLs, blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels.

Magnite has larger dimensions

Hyundai EXTER is 3,815mm long, 1,710mm wide, 1,631mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm. In comparison, the Nissan Magnite has a length of 3,994mm, a width of 1,758mm, a height of 1,572mm, and a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

The EXTER features premium upholstery and a voice-enabled sunroof

Hyundai EXTER has a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dashcam with dual cameras, a voice-enabled sunroof, ambient lighting, a fully-digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. Nissan Magnite features a 5-seater cabin with key-less entry and start function, automatic climate control, beige color upholstery, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, JBL-sourced speakers, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and multiple airbags.

The Magnite packs more powerful engine options

Hyundai EXTER draws power from a 1.2-liter engine that puts out 88hp/113.8Nm (petrol) and 67hp/95Nm (CNG). The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Powering the Nissan Magnite is a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 71hp/96Nm or a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine in two tunes: 98.63hp/160Nm (manual) and 98.63hp/152Nm (automatic). A 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox are offered.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai EXTER can be yours between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite ranges between Rs. 6 lakh and Rs. 11.02 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the EXTER makes more sense on our shores with its modern design language and feature-loaded cabin. It is a good option for city commutes.

