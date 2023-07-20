TVS Apache RTR 310 in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 20, 2023 | 02:18 pm 2 min read

TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature Michelin Road 5 tires. Representative image (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to introduce the Apache RTR 310 in India soon. A production-ready mule of the upcoming streetfighter model was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar. The 2023 model will get rid of the front fairing and feature a bunch of styling changes on the rear as well. Here's what we can expect from the bike.

Why does this story matter?

With the competition in the middleweight segment getting intense, many bikemakers are trying to capture the top spot, especially in the streetfighter category. After the introduction of the Triumph Speed 400 and Harley-Davidson X 440, TVS Motor Company is now getting ready to enter the sub-500cc section with the upcoming Apache RTR 310. It will be based on its supersport sibling, the RR 310.

The streetfighter will feature dual LED headlamps and split-type taillamps

The upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 will largely be based on the Draken concept from 2014. The streetfighter will feature a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, dual LED headlamps, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section, and split-type LED taillamps. The bike will pack a fully-digital instrument cluster and ride on lightweight alloy wheels.

It will come equipped with an optional adjustable suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the TVS Apache RTR 310 will come equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the streetfighter bike will be taken care of by fully-adjustable KYB inverted forks on the front side and an adjustable KYB mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It will be backed by a 312cc, reverse-inclined engine

The upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 will draw power from the same 312cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine from the Apache RR 310. It will develop 33.5hp/27.3Nm. The motor would likely be mated with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

How much will the TVS Apache RTR 310 cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 will be disclosed by the bikemaker at its launch event, expected sometime in late 2023. We expect the streetfighter motorcycle to cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) to undercut its primary rival, the KTM 390 Duke. The automaker might also offer the bike with the "Built To Order" (BTO) program.

