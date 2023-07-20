2025 MINI Cooper's cabin looks straight out of sci-fi movies

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 20, 2023 | 11:14 am 2 min read

2025 MINI Cooper features an all-LED lighting setup

After unveiling its design in April, iconic British marque MINI has now revealed the interiors of the upcoming 2025 Cooper. The dual-tone cabin with a large, bezel-less circular infotainment panel in the center looks something out of a sci-fi movie. The minimalist dashboard design takes inspiration from the original MINI designed by Sir Alec Issigonis.

Why does this story matter?

The MINI Cooper is one of the most iconic models across the globe. It was one of the earliest cars to feature a transverse engine layout with a front-wheel-drive setup. The hatchback is known for its quirky design since its debut in 1960. Taking forward its design legacy, the BMW-owned automaker has now revealed the 2025 model with modern elements.

It gets premium fabric upholstery on the dashboard

Inside, the 2025 MINI Cooper has a sporty cabin with a minimalist dashboard covered with premium gray-colored fabric upholstery. The hatchback features a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, an oval-shaped panel for automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display, and a large, circular infotainment panel with a bezel-less design. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

The hatchback features the signature "Union Jack" LED taillights

Although the 2025 MINI Cooper retains the overall silhouette of the outgoing model, it flaunts the brand's modern design philosophy. It features a sculpted hood, oval-shaped LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, an octagonal grille, door-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the hatchback gets the signature "Union Jack" LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

The technical specifications of the 2025 MINI Cooper will be disclosed by the automaker at the time of launch. However, we expect the upcoming model to be backed by either petrol-powered engine or a pure electric powertrain.

How much will the 2025 MINI Cooper cost?

MINI will be announcing the pricing and availability details of the 2025 Cooper at the launch event, sometime in late 2024. We believe that the upcoming hatchback will carry a premium over the current model on sale, which starts at Rs. 41.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, the fourth-generation car will primarily target automotive enthusiasts across the globe.

