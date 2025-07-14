Huge 'BLOBS' deep inside Earth may be causing volcanic eruptions

A recent study has uncovered the role of massive "BLOBS" in the Earth's mantle in triggering volcanic eruptions. Led by volcanologist Annalise Cucchiaro from the University of Wollongong, Australia , the research highlights that these BLOBS are located nearly 3,000km below the African hemisphere and the Pacific Ocean. The study suggests these structures help create hot columns of rock that can erupt at the surface.

Eruption connection Helps understand future volcanic activity and locate valuable resources The researchers connected the BLOBS to past volcanic eruptions, some dating back 300 million years. This correlation gives scientists a clearer picture of potential future volcanic activity. The study also opens up possibilities for locating valuable resources such as diamonds and resolving long-standing questions about the movement of these enigmatic structures within Earth's interior.

Influence confirmed Connection confirmed using 3 different datasets The research team found that the BLOBS have a direct influence on volcanic activity at Earth's surface. When deep mantle plumes, or hot columns of rock, rise from depths of nearly 3,000km, they can trigger massive eruptions. These eruptions are linked to the BLOBS as they are believed to be sources of these subterranean plumes. The connection was confirmed using three different datasets detailing large volcanic eruptions that occurred around 300 million years ago.

Magma highways Study simulates movements of these structures a billion years ago Cucchiaro emphasized the role of mantle plumes as "magma highways" to the surface, creating giant eruptions. She also noted that these plumes move with their source, the BLOBS. The study simulated movements of these structures a billion years ago and found they produced slightly tilted mantle plumes. This led to eruptions occurring directly above or near them, locations that matched known eruption sites.