In Beijing, Jaishankar pushes for dialogue between India, China 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the importance of dialogue between India and China . This is his first visit to the country since relations soured in 2020 after a military standoff in Galwan Valley. Speaking in Beijing, he stressed that an open exchange of views is crucial for both nations as major economies. "The international situation...is very complex," he said, adding that continued normalization of ties can yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

Diplomatic discussions Meeting with Chinese VP Han Zheng Jaishankar's visit includes a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, where he expressed support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency. He noted that bilateral ties have been improving since Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan last October. "I am confident that my discussions on this visit will maintain that positive trajectory," Jaishankar said.

Upcoming events Jaishankar to attend SCO Foreign Ministers's meeting in Tianjin The minister also highlighted the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Tibet, which comes after a five-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and strained ties. "Continued normalization of our ties can produce mutually beneficial outcomes," he said. Jaishankar will also attend the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Tianjin. His visit follows those of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who attended SCO meetings in China in June.