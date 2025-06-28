PM Modi interacts with Shubhanshu Shukla after successful ISS docking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian in decades to reach space. The conversation took place after the successful docking of SpaceX's Dragon capsule Grace with the International Space Station (ISS) . NASA confirmed that the spacecraft achieved a "soft capture" at 4:01pm IST over the North Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

Space experience 'Wonderful ride,' says Shukla After reaching the ISS, Shukla said, "It is a privilege to be among the few who have had the chance to see Earth from such a vantage point. It's been a wonderful ride." The Indian Air Force (IAF) captain is only the second Indian to go into space, after Rakesh Sharma, who spent nearly eight days on the Salyut 7 space station in 1984.

Twitter Post Take a look at the PM's post PM @narendramodi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/Q37HqvUwCd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2025

Crew reception Crew welcomed by Expedition 73 astronauts Shukla and his three-member crew of the private Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission were warmly welcomed by seven Expedition 73 astronauts already on board. The IAF pilot said the view of Earth was beyond anything he had imagined. He also expressed confidence that the next two weeks would be incredible, focusing on science, research, and collaboration with his fellow crew members.